Tipolo drug bust nets two men, woman, packets of shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A report of from a concerned citizen about the illegal activities of a man, who was in the police’s drug watchlist, prompted a buy-bust operation leading to the arrest of two men and a woman on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Police Captain Marvin Fegarido, Subangdaku Police Station chief, said they arrested the target of the operation Antonio “Insik” Servande and his two alleged cohorts his brother, Anthony Brian Servande and Conception dela Cuesta, 56.

All of those arrested were residents of Espina Compound, Barangay Tipolo during the buy-bust operation at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Fegarido said the confiscated 8 packets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

The buy-bust operation happened about eight hours or at past 1 p.m. that day where an armed man was killed in a shootout between policemen at a checkpoint in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, the drug suspects were detained at the Subangdaku Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs