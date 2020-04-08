Swab samples from Dumaguete frontliners sent for testing at VSMMC

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A total of 20 swab samples from patients under investigation (PUIs), including frontliners and a policeman were brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing.

In a press briefing this morning, April 8, 2020, Dr. Land Estacion of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) said the samples came from doctors, nurses and other frontliners who were exposed to suspected COVID-19 patients.

“Naay 20 swabs nga atong gipadala yesterday because naay daghang contacts. Naa man gani usa ka policeman, nga among gisend yesterday because of contacts. Nag show siya ug signs and symptoms,” Estacion said.

Last month, Negros Oriental also sent 86 swab samples for testing where only four (4) tested positive.

Of the 4 positive results, two already succumbed to the disease while the other two are still admitted in private hospitals here. They are CV 27 and CV 28.

Meanwhile, Estacion said that the Philippine College of Physicians here suggested that all health workers should be tested every three (three) weeks for COVID-19.

According to Estacion, she already recommended to the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) Director Jaime Bernadas for the mass testing of all healthcare workers.

“Last Monday miingon siya nga it will depend on the assessment of the medical doctor. Ang very clear in my mind is for those who had contacts amo jud to i-swab,” Estacion added./rcg