Once a Green Lancer,always a Green Lancer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Once a University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer, always a Green Lancer.

This was one of the reasons why Rey Anthony Suerte and Sheldon Gahi jumped in on the frontliners appreciation video project of the UV Green Lancers even though they’ve both left the team.

UV Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes had asked his players to shoot a video of themselves reading a message of appreciation for the frontliners in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This they did because according to Cortes, like them athletes, the frontliners also have the spirit of never giving up and relaxing until the final buzzer sounds.

Suerte and Gahi, although they’re no longer active with the team, jumped in on the idea.

“As we all know, UV man jud akong alma matter, and ni apil ko kay tungod aron makapasalamat sad ko sa mga frontliner sa mga sacrifices nila para lang mahunong kani nga pandemic. Bisan tuod wala nako sa UV karon pero ila gihapon kong giila as part ra gihapon sa UV Green Lancers family,” said Suerte.

(As we all know, UV is really my alma matter, and I joined [the video project] so I could also thank the frontliners for their sacrifices just to put an end to this pandemic. Even though I am no longer with UV, they still consider me as part of the UV Green Lancers family.)

Suerte won three Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) titles with the UV Green Lancers and was named Most Valuable Player twice before he left to join the University of the East (UE) where he also made a name for himself in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Now, he is with Gilas Pilipinas and Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Gahi, for his part, left the team at the end of the 19th Cesafi Season wherein they finished as runner-up, to join his family in Canada.

“Ni join ko because I want to thank also the frontliners. Di raba lalim ilang ge buhat para lang nato then ang uban di pajud mo tuman sa mando sa gobyerno. Ganahan lang pud ko bisan sa pag video lang makapasalamat ko nila and para pud sa kong mga brothers sa mga dugong berde, UV Green Lancers,” said Gahi.

(I joined because I wanted to thank the frontliners. What they’re doing for us is not easy and yet others do not listen to the orders of the government. I just wanted to because I wanted to show my appreciation for the frontliners even just through the video. And, I also did it for my green-bloodied brothers, the UV Green Lancers.)

According to Cortes, “Kami mga Lancers, bisag asa na mi mo abot sa pag pangita sa tagsa tagsa ka panginabuhi-an, apan isa among gi hunahuna, Green Lancers, mao nga bisag magka kontra mi usahay sa mga basketball games, we always respect sa mga Lancers, ug sa binisaya pa, way unay, only pure basketball no close fist or intentional nga pagpanakit.”

(Us Lancers, no matter how far we’ve gone in search of greener pastures, but we have one thought, Green Lancers. Even though we go up against each other in basketball games, we always pay respect to a Lancer, in Visayan terms, all is fair, only pure basketball, no close fist or hurting each other intentionally.)

Before becoming the head coach, Cortes has also played for UV in his collegiate years.