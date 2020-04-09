P4k cash aid distribution for Mandaue seniors starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Mandaue City government has started to distribute the P4,000 financial assistance to its senior citizens this Maundy Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The financial assistance will be delivered to the doorsteps of the seniors until April 24.

But before receiving their cash aid, the senior citizens are required to wear masks and sanitize their hands first in observance of the protocols against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the City Treasurer’s Office said.

The CTO said its personnel are instructed to follow protocols to ensure that they will not expose the senior citizens, who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19, while doing the distribution.

“As much as possible, Treasury Staff must not go inside the house to prevent the risk of contaminating the house with any virus or germs,” the CTO said.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, on his Facebook page, said the grant is intended for senior citizens to continue availing of their maintenance medicine and other basic needs while the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu is in effect.

“Bisan pa man sa Semana Santa nag suroy suroy ang atoang mga empleyado karon sa tibuok dakbayan mahatod lang sa tagsa tagsa ka panimalay ang ayuda para sa atong mga katigulangan,” Cortes said.

(Even during the Holy Week, the city government’s employees will go around the city to deliver the cash assistance for our elders.)

“Atong gipanglantawan nga dako na kini [og] tabang para ikapalit sa mga maintenance nga tambal lakip na mga ubang panginahanglan sa atong pinalanggang katigulangan,” he added. /rcg