Mabatid: Distribution of aid to Mabolo residents a failure

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City North District Councilor Prisca Niña Mabatid is taking over the distribution of relief goods in Barangay Mabolo after she claimed that the distribution by the barangay was a failure.

Mabatid took to Facebook her frustrations of the distribution that occured on April 8, 2020, which she alleged did not follow the protocol for distribution nor prioritized the “poorest of the poor.”

She claims that the barangay council prioritized their loved ones, families, and friends over those who truly need the food packs.

“Sad to say, palpak ang distribution kay wala na mosubay sa lista ang mga konsehal. Bisan kinsa na lang gihatagan, ang mga datu ang gi una, ang uban nagdoble ang bugas ug ang uban wala gyud mahatagi,” said Mabatid in her post.

(Sad to say the distribution was a failure because the barangay councilors did not follow the list. They gave the packs indiscriminately, the rich were given first, some were given twice, while others not at all.)

Mabatid also said the volunteers were not given enough food, the cooking wares were locked up, and the barangay had not properly utilized the given P3 million assistance by the city.

With this, on April 9, 2020, Mabatid took over the distribution in the name of Mayor Edgardo Labella and will supervise the process with the Sangguniang Kabataan.

“I am taking over not to outshine anyone. I just want to fix the problem. I don’t want the Mabolohanons to suffer because of the incompetence of our officials,” she said.

The distribution would now be by color coded coupons that would indicate when they can claim the goods at the Mabolo gym. Mabatid said this would ensure social distancing.

The low income residents will be prioritized first then renters and boarders will follow.

Mabolo Barangay Chief, Frank Gajudo, denied that there were special privileges provided to relatives of the officials.

He said that Mabatid’s claims were based on a circumstance when one of the barangay councilors began distributing despite not having the list from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

He admitted that the distribution in Mabolo had been delayed because they allowed the DSWS to profile the families first.

However, Gajudo denied that the distribution was politicized. He said he would cooperate with Mabatid over the distribution since she represented the mayor./dbs