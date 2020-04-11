Lapu-Lapu busts: P98K shabu seized in 3 hours

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Nearly P100,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated by police in four separate buy-bust operations in three hours in Barangays Mactan and Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City on April 11, 2020.

Police also arrested four persons including an essential firm’s service van driver.

First to fall was Runah Marahumsay, 45, of Sitio Soong, who was caught with P10,000 worth of suspected shabu at past 2 p.m.

Police Major Narciso Abapo, Mactan Police Station chief, said they conducted the operation in Sitio Soong in Barangay Mactan and Sitios Kabatoan and Kasambagan in Barangay Pajac despite having their hands full helping enforce the city’s enhanced community quarantine.

Abapo said the arrest of Marahumsay led to a follow up operation against a firm’s service van driver, who was identified as Marahumsay’s supplier.

James Clifford Baura, 43, of Sitio Soong was caught with P20,000 worth of suspected shabu during the followup operation, said the Mactan Police Chief.

Baura later told police that he allegedly got his drug supply at Barangay Pasil in Cebu City and that his being a van driver of a company had made it easier for him to pass through checkpoints.

Read more: Three persons caught with shabu at Cebu City checkpoint

The arrests also came amid the arrest of three persons at a checkpoint in Barangay Parian in Cebu City for possession of suspected shabu.

Police inspected the vehicle of the suspects after the policeman manning the checkpoint saw a drug paraphernalia at the dashboard of the vehicle.

The inspection yielded at least a gram of suspected shabu, which led to the arrest of the three persons, who were detained at the Parian Police Station detention cell.

In Mandaue City, on Good Friday, police also arrested a drug suspect of Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, who was caught with 5 grams of suspected shabu.

Read more: With ‘no’ relief goods yet, ‘hungry man’ turns to drugs

Meanwhile in the Lapu-Lapu operation on April 11 at past 3 p.m. or more than an hour later, Mactan Police conducted a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kabatoan in Barangay Pajac and arrested Alvin Daoban, 36, a resident of the Sitio.

Abapo said that they confiscated 5 grams of suspected shabu which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P34,000.

At nearly 5 p.m., the Mactan policemen conducted another buy-bust operation in Sitio Kasambagan in Barangay Pajac.

They arrested Romnick Bragat, 32.

Abapo said they also confiscated 5 grams of suspected shabu from Bragat, which also had a DDB value of P34,000.

He said all in all the operations yielded P98,000 worth of suspected shabu and netted four drug personalities.

The four suspects were later detained at the Mactan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs