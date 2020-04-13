Why we should never tolerate cheating

CEBU CITY, Philippines—If our memory serves us right, our first experiences in cheating were done during our younger years.

And just like how we got to know about cheating at a young age, it was also during our younger years that we learned that cheating is never good. It never will be.

But why do some people still cheat? Especially in their relationships?

Well, there may be a lot of reasons behind someone deciding to cheat on their loved one. But one thing’s for sure, cheating will never do any good to anyone.

Here’s why:

Wrong in all corners

No matter how hard your situation is or was, cheating is never the answer. If you feel like this will be your escape, you’re wrong! This will only create more trouble for you and for your relationship.

Anxiety attacks

Once you experienced being cheated on and you still give that person a chance even if you know he or she will never change, the anxiety attacks are real. These attacks will stop you from eating right or sleeping right.

Trust issues

If you don’t want to have a problem with trust issues, don’t tolerate cheating. Once you tolerate cheating, you are allowing yourself to trust people around you a little less than how you trusted them before just because of one person who screwed up. Everybody gets affected.

Chances they will do it again

If you tolerate a cheating partner once, you will give this partner the idea that you are allowing him to start over again even if he or she has failed you a number of times. If he screwed up once, there is a big chance that he or she will do it again. So have the courage to say “no more chances.”

Knowing your worth

Cheating is done by partners who don’t see the worth in you. So why waste your time and effort on someone who can’t seem to appreciate the beauty in you?

Cheating is the most underrated reason for a couple to break up but by far the most hurtful reason too.

If you ever get caught in a situation like this, remember to think carefully if that partner of yours deserves you once more or if that one wrong move is enough for you to call it quits.

Because remember, cheating is never sexy. /bmjo