Another day without new Covid-19 case in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province has passed another day without logging a new case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
In a press briefing on Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the Department of Health (DOH) informed her that none of the 31 Covid-19 test results released by the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) were positive.
This means that the number of cases in the province, including the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, remains at 34.
The DOH in Region 7, however, has yet to release an update on the status of the COVID-19-positive patients.
As of April 12, the DOH-7 reported a total of 20 patients who recovered from the illness and six fatalities in Cebu. /bmjo
