Chan announces cancelation of Kadaugan sa Mactan activities due to COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, the suspension of Kadaugan sa Mactan activities as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Chan said that the extension of the enhanced community quarantine implementation (ECQ) in their city until April 28 makes it impossible for them to push through with their nightly activities that would have been scheduled to start two weeks ahead of the annual commemoration of the historical battle, which happened on April 27, 1521.

“Gipangandaman ug nakahan-ay na unta ang atong mga kalingawan para malipayon natong handumon ang kabayanihan nga nakab-ot ni Lapu-Lapu ug iyang mga kaubanan batok sa mga mananakop 499 na katuig ang milabay,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

(We already prepared for our nightly activities that are meant to especially remember the heroism of Lapu-Lapu and others who joined him in his fight against foreign invaders 499 years ago.)

Chan said that while he understands that Oponganons look forward to the annual celebration, but their health and safety remains to be a priority of his administration.

“Sayod kita nga ang maong kalihukan usa na sa mga naandan og gihuwat kada tuig pero ako mohangyo sa inyung pagsabot kay dili nako igsapayan ang kaluwasan sa atong mga katawhan ug siguro ako nga makasabot ra pod ang atong apohan nga si Lapu-Lapu kay ang tinuod nga Kadaugan sa Mactan mao ang atong paglingkawas batok sa makalilisang natong kontra karon ug kana atong makab-ot pinaagi sa atong panaghiusa ug pagtinabangay,” he added.

(I understand that the Kadaugan sa Mactan is a much-awaited celebration but I am appealing for your understanding because we cannot also compromise the safety of our people and I am confident that our forefather, who is Lapu-Lapu, will agree with me because the true essence of the Kadaugan sa Mactan is our freedom against that threat we are now faced with and that can only be achieved if you cooperate with us.) /bmjo