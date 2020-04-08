Ahong extends Lapu’s ECQ to April 28

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has signed Executive Order (E.O.) No. 2020-048-B today, April 8, 2020, extending the city’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until April 28, 2020.

The implementation of the ECQ in the city was originally slated from March 29, 2020, to April 14, 2020, only, but with the new positive case of COVID-19 in the city that was recorded in barangay Maribago prompted the mayor to extend the ECQ.

Currently, the city has three cases of COVID-19 positive, with one recovered from the virus.

In the new E.O., all residents in the city are required to wear a face mask when they go out of their houses.

Chan also ordered strict compliance in allowing only one member of the family to leave the house to buy food, groceries, or other essential items upon presentation of a quarantine pass and a valid identification card (I.D.).

Grocery stores or markets should only have one entrance and exit area to properly regulate the egress and ingress of their customers.

The Lapu-Lapu City Public Market shall only allow 100 persons to enter its premises at a time to ensure the compliance of social distancing.

Earlier, Chan observed that some Oponganons are loitering in the city, even without a quarantine pass, especially in public markets.

The new E.O. also prohibits sidewalk vending while vendors with business permits and a market pass are the only ones allowed to sell in public and private markets in the city.

Aside from this, the city has also partnered with the private sector to organize a Market-On-Wheels (MOW) project which will go around the different barangays of the city to sell food and essential items.

Chan also ordered the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), barangay tanods, city or barangay officials to confiscate any defective quarantine pass that lacks any of the following: name, control number, and dry seal of the barangay.

Those who will violate such order shall be charged with violation of the curfew ordinance and shall be fined P1,000./rcg