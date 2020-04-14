Loon, Bohol residents pray as one during Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This year’s Holy Week was observed differently than the previous years.

Different because traditional church activities were cancelled due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Because of this, most Catholics were forced to observe these church activities from their homes.

But in the town of Loon in Bohol, residents of barangays Catonmocad and Catagbacan Handig, went out of their homes during Holy Week to pray for the frontliners. And they did this while observing proper social distancing measures.

Reil Lesula, 40, a government employee, shared the photos online on how their barangays in Bohol found a way to pray together during Holy Week.

“This was initiated by our parish, San Lorenzo Parish Church, with our barangay officials as our thanksgiving for the frontliners, give thanks to the Almighty God, that Bohol is COVID-free,” he said.

In the photos you can see that the main road lit up with the candles the residents placed on the roadside while others are holding candles and rosaries while observing social distancing.

“The atmosphere was soulful because people are praying for the total healing for COVID-19 in our place and the whole world,” he added.

While they were praying, the images of the Holy Jesus and St. Lorenzo Ruiz were paraded through the street.

“These pictures were only from the two barangays out of 22 barangays that the images visited,” he said.

According to Lesula, the parish plans to continue the procession until the end of the month in the hopes that this crisis will soon come to an end. /bmjo