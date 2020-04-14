Construction worker shot dead by lone gunman in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A construction worker was shot dead by a lone assailant on board a scooter while on his way to work at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Sitio Kapagongan, Barangay Poblacion, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

Police said Odilon Taasini Capino of legal age and a resident of the said barangay was heading towards a private beach resort where he works as a construction worker.

He was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified male suspect wearing a blue shirt and blue helmet followed him and shot the victim several times.

The victim died on the spot and was pronounced dead by the Municipal Health Officer, Dr. Angelo Neil Gen Electona.

The suspect immediately fled after shooting the victim.

Police Captain Michael Rubia, Zambonguita chief of police told CDN Digital that investigators are checking the record of the victim.

“Dili ni siya drug surrenderee. Naa ni siyay kasong murder sauna sa Manila. Atong nabal-an na buluyagon ni siya kung makainon,” Rubia said.

(He was not a drug surrenderee but he has a murder case along time ago in Manila. He was said to be a bit rowdy when drunk)

Recovered from the crime scene were three fired cartridges of caliber 45, one slug of caliber 45, home quarantine pass of the victim, a mobile phone, a camouflage ball cap and, reading glasses. /rcg