Patient LLC-04: A frontliner who works so others may live

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Patient LLC-04, the newest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Lapu-Lapu City, is a frontliner who works so others may continue to live.

According to City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Nagiel Bañacia, the patient, a woman, is one of the frontline workers of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall who is part of the city’s relief operations.

“She was distributing food packs so that others may live,” Bañacia said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the test results of LLC-04 from the subnational laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) returned positive for COVID-19.

Bañacia said the patient is in high spirits and is significantly improving.

“Just talked to her, she is in high spirit. She is fast recovering. She was confined last Thursday (April 9). She has no more attachments in her body since Saturday (April 11),” Bañacia said.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Crisis Management Team has already implemented quarantine protocols in the Patient LLC-04’s residence in Sitio Masiwa, Barangay Marigondon upon the release of her test results.

Patient LLC-04’s residence was cordoned and a signage warning others to stay clear from the area was put up in front of her house.

Bañacia said the two companions of Patient LLC-04 inside her home are prohibited from going out and the city government will be the one to provide them with their basic needs. /bmjo