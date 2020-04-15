Pag-asa: ‘Ridge of high-pressure area’ to bring ‘good weather condition’ in PH

MANILA, Philippines — A generally fair weather will likely prevail on Thursday over most parts of the country due to the “ridge of a high-pressure area” east of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

According to the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday afternoon, satellite imaging has not shown any low-pressure area or tropical depression that may bring rains to different areas.

“Kung titignan po natin ang ating satellite animation, makikita po natin na walang low pressure area o bagyo sa loob ng ating Philippine area of responsibility, at ‘yong weather system na nakaka-apekto sa atin ‘yong tinatawag nating ridge of high pressure area,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(If you would take a look at our satellite animation, you will see that there are no low-pressure areas or storms within the Philippine area of responsibility, and the weather system affecting the country is the ridge of a high-pressure area.)

“So kapag meron tayong ridge ng high-pressure area, halos good weather condition po ang aasahan natin sa buong bansa,” he added.

(So when there is a ridge of a high-pressure area, we can expect a good weather condition for most parts of the country.)

However, Pagasa still advised people all over the country to prepare for possible isolated thunderstorms and rain showers especially around Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in various Luzon areas, including Metro Manila, Puerto Princesa in Palawan, Tuguegarao in Cagayan, Laoag in Ilocos Norte, and Legazpi in Albay are expected to peak at around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius tomorrow, April 16.

Meanwhile, parts of Eastern Visayas should brace for possible thunderstorms, even as temperatures in Iloilo, Cebu, and Tacloban would possibly hit 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. In Mindanao, hot climate, ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Celsius, may be experienced in Davao.

On the other hand, gale warnings have been lifted all over the country, which means that fisherfolk with small sea crafts may set sail. However, Pagasa said sea conditions in the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Luzon will be moderate, while the rest of the country will experience light to moderate conditions.

KGA

