Medellin town officials deny ‘lockdown’ rumors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Municipality of Medellin has denied rumors of a “lockdown” that is now being implemented in this northern Cebu town.

In an advisory posted on its official Facebook page this morning, April 18, 2020, town officials said that while they have not ordered a lockdown, they will continue to implement measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

One of which is the requirement for town residents to always wear facemasks when leaving their respective homes. Residents are also asked to always bring their quarantine passes when busying essentials.

“Nagmando na ang atong lungsod nga kinahanglan na mag sul ob ug mask ang tanan mogawas sa balay ug dili na makapalit o makabuhat ug transaction ang walay Home Quarantine Pass,” the town’s advisory said.

(The municipal government has given instructions for those who will leave their homes to always wear facemasks and that they will not be allowed to purchase essentials in the absence of a Home Quarantine Pass.)

Town officials warn of sanctions against those caught violating these regulations.

Business establishments that allow the entry of people who are without facemasks will also be issued a show-cause order that will be issued by Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. and risk losing their business permits, the advisory said.

Town officials issued the warning after they saw that many of their constituents continue to defy their COVID-19 regulations.

“Apan basi sa mga impormasyon nga naabot, naa gihapon mga tindahan o establisimento nga padayon nga wala motuman sa mando. Busa nagpadala na ug mga taw ang lungsod para mag susi niini,” the Medellin town advisory added.

(Based on the information that we have received, there are still stores and establishments that defy the facemask requirement. Because of this, we will be sending government personnel to verify this information.)