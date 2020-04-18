Wake in Carcar, Cebu decorated with paper flowers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A wake is usually adorned with beautifully arranged flowers.

But with the threat of the coronavirus disease this family in Carcar City, Cebu opted to adorn their grandfather’s wake with the use of paper flowers.

Sharmaine Campogan Pernia, 26, posted on her Facebook account on April 7 how they used papers to adorn the casket and the wake of their grandfather, Eufracio Campungan, who passed away last April 4.

Pernia told CDN Digital that they looked for flower shops around the city but failed to see one shop open because of the current situation brought by this health crisis.

“April 5 nagtry mi ug pangitag buwak sa market, pero wala juy baligya, ug 3 days ra akong lolo gihaya. Nangita na lang ko og paagi nga ma nindut tan awn iyahang wake bahala kadjut ra siya namo makita,” she said.

(On April 5, we tried to find flowers in the market, but no flowers were available and our grandfather’s wake will only be held for three days. So I just tried to find a way to make his wake beautiful to see despite only having him there for a few days.)

Desperate to give their Tatay Eufracio a decent wake in their residence in Upper Cogon, Dandan, Poblacion 1, Carcar City, Pernia and the family turned papers to flowers to be used for the wake.

“Pasensya kaayu Tay kung dili fresh nga bisan asa wala gyuy baligya, Dili gyud mi unta mi gusto nga ing ani,” captioned Pernia on her post.

(Forgive us, Tay, if the flowers are not fresh because we could not find fresh flowers here. We don’t want to hold your wake like this but we have no choice.)

Tatay Eufracio was then laid to rest last April 8 leaving his family good and fond memories of him and how good of a father and grandfather he was to his family.

This story just goes to show that even during trying times, your family will always be there for you, even if they have to spend hours on making paper flowers for the wake of their departed loved ones. /dbs