CCPO chief debunks reports of Sitio Zapatera residents escaping from the lockdown area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has not received any information that residents in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, Cebu City, have escaped and fled to the other areas around the city and neighboring municipalities.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said that the reports circulating online about those residents, who were jumping off the fences to flee from the area, were false.

He said that the police were on alert on the possibility of escaping residents which meant the security was tighter.

“Guwardyado gyud na sila. Walay pwede mogawas naa tay kapulisan sa perimeter nga mobantay kung naay mogawas … Dili man na sila makagawas dira,” said Ligan.

(They are guarded and monitored. No one can go outside the sitio because the police are guarding the perimeter and they can easily catch anyone who will try to go outside … They (the residents) cannot go outside and leave the area.)

Read more: Army to guard Sitio Zapatera; residents took to social media to air out grievances

According to Ligan even those portions considered as shortcuts where persons might use to go out have been accounted and are closely monitored.

So far according to Ligan, there had been no reports of violence and escaping residents.

With the possibility of total lockdown in Barangay Luz, Ligan said that 50 more policemen from the crisis response battalion and Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), were ready for deployment and focus on Barangay Luz.

Read more: 800 police and military personnel to help secure Cebu City’s streets

As of this time, there are 58 policemen manning the entrance and exit points of Sitio Zapatera.

Meanwhile, Ligan reminded those authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) to always bring their general enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and identification cards for counter checking whenever they would pass by the checkpoint areas./dbs