Ceniza, Tapaya rule SUGBU’s final quarterly doubles tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran bowlers Rene Ceniza and Arthur Tapaya concluded their 2024 campaign with a remarkable title victory in the fourth and final quarterly doubles tournament of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) on Sunday, December 15, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Ceniza and Tapaya emerged as champions in the highly competitive tournament, scoring a commanding 423 pinfalls in the championship match to outclass Roy Esolana and Richard Turner, who finished with 342 pinfalls.

The tandem’s road to the title was nothing short of impressive. They dominated the qualifying round, besting 16 other pairs with a tournament-high score of 6,482 pinfalls.

Esolana and Turner closely trailed with 6,472 pinfalls, while GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza secured third place with 6,387. Chris Ramil and Geff Buyco placed fourth with 6,007, while Tessie and Dodong Dante rounded out the top five with 5,957 pinfalls.

In the knockout rounds, Ramil and Buyco edged out Tessie and Dodong Dante in a tightly contested match, 345-339, but fell short against Buyco and Alqueza in the next stage, 326-352.

Buyco and Alqueza advanced to the semifinals but were narrowly defeated by Esolana and Turner, 411-397. The latter pair’s victory secured them a spot in the finals, where Ceniza and Tapaya ultimately reigned supreme.

