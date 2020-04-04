Another Lapu employee diagnosed with COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another employee of the Lapu-Lapu City government tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This now brings to 11 the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city wherein four of the victims were City Hall employees who were involved in the city’s relief operations.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the city’s latest COVID-19 patient, a male employee from Sitio Marbeach in Barangay Marigondon, was already referred to the ARC Hospital for admission.

In a Facebook post, Sunday night, Bañacia said, they also placed three homes that are occupied by 27 individuals in Sitio Marbeach under “lockdown” while the area has been declared a “red zone” to prevent the spread of the virus in their neighborhood.

Despite the recent development, Bañacia said there is still a reason for Oponganons to celebrate.

He said that 84 individuals from Sitio Bagumbayan in Barangay Maribago have already been declared COVID-19 free after they completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“#AllOfThem are in the pink of health, in God’s grace,” Bañacia said.

“#WeCut the cordon line that separates the 84 quarantined individuals from the rest of the community,” he added.