DILG tells provinces to use Bayanihan fund quickly for COVID-19 only

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) reminded the provincial governors to quickly and efficiently use their Bayanihan Grant to Provinces (BGP) solely for strategies and measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an April 19, 2020 advisory, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said swift response is a vital factor that the local government units should take into account in responding to the pandemic.

“Time is of the essence in this time of crisis. I urge the governors to utilize the BGP in a quick and efficient way and at the same time be transparent and accountable in its use to address the COVID-19 crisis in their respective localities,” Año said.

Among the measures that the DILG chief said the provinces should take are leading the contact tracing efforts of the COVID-19 patients, treatment, and reintegration of the patients in the community once they are fully recovered.

The BGP is specifically meant for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE); equipment, reagents, and kits for Covid-19 testing; medicines and vitamins; and hospital equipment and supplies; disinfectants, sprayers, and other disinfecting supplies and misting equipment.

The BGP may also be used to sustain the operation of COVID-19 checkpoints.

These measures are also stipulated in the National Strategy against COVID-19 adopted by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID).

Last April 15, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reported that the release of P6.197 billion of BGP funds for the 81 provinces.

The BGP is a one-time financial assistance to the provinces that is equivalent to one-half of their one-month Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) for 2020.

“The DILG reminds the provincial LGUs that the released amount for BGP shall be used for the duration of this State of Calamity. Funds which remain unutilized after the lifting of the State of Calamity shall be reverted to the National Treasury by the recipient cities and municipalities,” Año added quoting a circular of the DBM.

Meanwhile, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, in the same press statement, clarified that salaries, benefits, overtime and hazard pay, and the Special Risk Allowance shall not be charged against the BGP. /bjmo