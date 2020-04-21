3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases were added to Mandaue City’s list today, April 21, 2020.

The new cases are from Sitio Sili in Barangay Cambaro. This brings to a total of nine the number of confirmed infections in the city with two recoveries.

Patient MC07 is a 60-year-old male resident while patient MC08 is a 20-year-old female. Patient MC09, on the other hand, is a 16-year-old male.

All of the three patients remain asymptomatic, said an advisory that was posted this afternoon on the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page.

The advisory said that the three are related to patient MC04, a 70-year-old patient, who was earlier diagnosed with the infection and is now admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“The City Health Office and the CDRRMO has already disinfected and cordoned off the areas involved and has instructed them to undergo strict home quarantine, no one can come in and out of the said area,” the advisory said. / dcb