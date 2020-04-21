Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Cordova, Cebu 

CORDOVA, Cebu –Four suspected drug dealers were arrested by police in two separate drug operations at a port in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town in Cebu on Monday evening, April 20, 2020.

The first to fall were Gregorio Premacio and Salmer Piamonte, both of legal age and residents of Barangay Catarman here.

The police team of Cordova Police Station led by its Station Commander Police Lieutenant Jan Ace Elcid Layug conducted the buy-bust operation after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.

Police made their move when the suspects docked their motorbanca in Sitio Camolinas in Barangay Poblacion.

Police recovered from the suspects five small sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) and P300 marked money.

The second drug operation was conducted around 10:30 p.m. during a follow-up operation at the same area.

This resulted to the arrest of suspected drug dealers identified as Jacky Inoc, 23, residing in Barangay Poblacion and his cohort Jun Jun Imperial, 25, of Clarin, Bohol, a motorbaca operator.

Police recovered from them 22 small plastic sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) and the P300 marked money.

Lieutenant Layug said their supply of illegal drugs were from Pasil, Cebu City and transported to Cordova via a motorbanca.

Aside from drug charges, the four arrested persons will also be facing charges of violation of the curfew ordinance of the Enhanced Community Quarantine since all didn’t have quarantine passes. /bmjo