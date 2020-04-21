Over 33K families from 22 LGUs in Cebu receive nearly P200-M in SAP cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Over 33,000 families in Cebu have received a total of P199.89 million in cash assistance through the Emergency Subsidy Program that is under the Social Amelioration Program (ESP-SAP), as of Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD-7) office.

The 33,315 families who already received their P6,000 cash assistance come from 22 LGUs and are not among those listed as recipients of the agency’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The almost P200 million that was already paid out to beneficiaries represent 6.41 percent of over P3.12 billion in funds already transferred to Cebu LGUs.

Based on the information from the DSWD-7, 35 LGUs in Cebu, representing 66 percent of 53 localities here, have scheduled payout for the emergency cash subsidy.

Cebu gets the bulk of the allocation under the ESP-SAP with an allocation of more than P3.583 billion for the 597,176 family-beneficiaries coming from 53 LGUs.

While Negros Oriental comes second with over P1.496-billion in allocation for 25 LGUs in the province, followed by Bohol with an allocation of more than P1.092 billion for its 48 LGUs.

On the other hand, the allocation for Siquijor amounted to P168.222 million for the 28,037 beneficiaries coming from six LGUs in the island province.

So far, the DSWD-7 reported that a total of 107,240 family-beneficiaries in the region have already received their cash assistance amounting to P643.44 million.

In Bohol, 14,831 families coming from nine LGUs received a total assistance amounting to P88.986 million while the cash assistance for 54,519 families from 21 LGUs in Negros Oriental reached P327.114 million.

On the other hand, 4,575 families from four LGUs in Siquijor received P27.450 million cash assistance under the SAP.

The DSWD-7 has already transferred more than P5.86 billion to the 127 LGUs in the region.

Over 1.056 million families are expected to benefit from the more than P6.34 billion total allocations for Central Visayas under the SAP.

The ESP-SAP is expected to provide the much-needed assistance for 18 million low-income families who are the most affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine. / dcb