DOH deploys chatbot against false information on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) launched Thursday an automated chatbot that would answer the public’s queries regarding the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19.

The chatbot named “KIRA” or “Katuwang na Impormasyon para sa Responsableng Aksyon” will serve as a source of reliable and verified information about the pandemic, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“Inaasahan namin na ang ganitong mga inisiyatiba ay makakabawas sa pagkalat ng fake news at magsisilbing source ng reliable at verified information na mapupuntahan ng lahat,” she said in a virtual press conference.

(We expect that initiatives such as this will help combat the spread of fake news as it will serve as a reliable source of verified information that can be accessed by all.)

DOH is currently coordinating with different telecommunications firms so that the public could have “free data access” to KIRA from all platforms.

At present, the chatbot can be accessed through Facebook messenger or through DOH’s official Facebook page for free.

It can also be accessed via Viber, DOH said.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.