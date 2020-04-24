Lesser ECQ violators left in Carcar City police detention facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Out of the more than 100 individuals who were caught violating the regulations under the start of the Enhanced Community Quarantine, only 20 are now left detained at the Carcar City Police detention facility.

This after charges have yet to be filed against these individuals at the prosecutor’s office due to the lack of necessary documents for filing.

Some documents needed are the information of the individuals, which were often left unfinished since police are busy attending to other urgent tasks related to the ECQ.

According to Police Corporal Gilbert Ybañez, of Carcar City Police, there are lesser violators recently, which may be the result of the constant filing of charges against those who are caught.

Ybañez said that the seriousness in apprehending ECQ violators and pushing through with the filing of charges has discouraged the public to go out of their houses, especially if they are not those authorized persons outside residence (APOR).

“Our police presence as well as the help of the Barangay tanods in informing the public about the consequences also helped,” said Ybañez.

The public in Carcar City were also more informed now, according to Ybañez, which was also the result of the checkpoints in thoroughfares of the city and the constant foot patrol in each barangay.

In the coming days, Ybañez said they are hoping that no more persons will be caught violating the ECQ.

“Save lives, stay home,” said Ybañez. /bmjo