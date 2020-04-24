LIST: Provinces, areas under ECQ and GCQ
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas in Luzon until May 15, 2020.
The President also placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under ECQ, subject for rechecking after April 30.
Under an ECQ, public transportation systems are suspended, mass gatherings are banned and only essential businesses such as food establishments, delivery services, banks, healthcare facilities are allowed to operate.
Provinces /region/cities / towns areas under ECQ until May 15:
Metro Manila / National Capital Region
Bataan
Bulacan
Nueva Ecija
Pampanga
Batangas
Laguna
Cavite
Rizal
Quezon
Oriental Mindoro
Occidental Mindoro
Albay
Catanduanes
Benguet (may change by April 30)
Pangasinan (may change by April 30)
Tarlac (may change by April 30)
Zambales (may change by April 30)
Provinces/cities under ECQ until May 15, but subject to review:
Antique
Iloilo
Aklan
Capiz
Cebu
Cebu City
Davao del Norte
Davao City
Davao del Oro
Duterte, meanwhile, placed “low-risk” areas for the coronavirus under a “new normal” or the general community quarantine (GCQ).
Areas under GCQ may allow the opening of non-leisure shops in malls and resume priority and essential construction projects, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier explained.
Partial operations of public transportation systems will be allowed.
The following industries may resume “100 percent” opening under GCQ: agriculture, fishery, forestry, food manufacturing, packaging, food retail, supermarket, restaurants (for takeout and delivery), hospitals, logistics, water, water, energy, internet, telecommunications, and media.
A 50 percent onsite work and 50 percent work-from-home scheme may also be imposed under GCQ in the following industries: financial services, BPO, other non-leisure wholesale and retail trade, other non-leisure services.
Provinces under GCQ:
Apayao
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Kalinga
Ilocos Sur
Batanes
Quirino
Aurora
Palawan
Romblon
Camarines Norte
Sorsogon
Masbate
Guimaras
Bohol
Biliran
Eastern Samar
Leyte
Northern Samar
Southern Leyte
Zamboanga del Norte
Zamboanga Sibugay
Bukidnon
Camiguin
Davao Occidental
Sarangani
Agusan del Sur
Dinagat Island,
Surigao del Norte
Surigao del Sur
Agusan del Norte
Basilan
Sulu
Provinces under GCQ, but subject for review:
Abra
Ilocos Norte
La Union
Cagayan
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Marinduque
Camarines Sur
Aklan
Capiz
Samar
Zamboanga Del Sur
Lanao del Norte
Misamis Occidental
Misamis Oriental
North Cotabato
South Cotabato
Maguindanao
GSG
