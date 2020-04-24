LIST: Provinces, areas under ECQ and GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas in Luzon until May 15, 2020.

The President also placed several areas in Visayas and Mindanao under ECQ, subject for rechecking after April 30.

Under an ECQ, public transportation systems are suspended, mass gatherings are banned and only essential businesses such as food establishments, delivery services, banks, healthcare facilities are allowed to operate.

Provinces /region/cities / towns areas under ECQ until May 15:

Metro Manila / National Capital Region

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Batangas

Laguna

Cavite

Rizal

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Albay

Catanduanes

Benguet (may change by April 30)

Pangasinan (may change by April 30)

Tarlac (may change by April 30)

Zambales (may change by April 30)

Provinces/cities under ECQ until May 15, but subject to review:

Antique

Iloilo

Aklan

Capiz

Cebu

Cebu City

Davao del Norte

Davao City

Davao del Oro

Duterte, meanwhile, placed “low-risk” areas for the coronavirus under a “new normal” or the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Areas under GCQ may allow the opening of non-leisure shops in malls and resume priority and essential construction projects, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier explained.

Partial operations of public transportation systems will be allowed.

The following industries may resume “100 percent” opening under GCQ: agriculture, fishery, forestry, food manufacturing, packaging, food retail, supermarket, restaurants (for takeout and delivery), hospitals, logistics, water, water, energy, internet, telecommunications, and media.

A 50 percent onsite work and 50 percent work-from-home scheme may also be imposed under GCQ in the following industries: financial services, BPO, other non-leisure wholesale and retail trade, other non-leisure services.

Provinces under GCQ:

Apayao

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Ilocos Sur

Batanes

Quirino

Aurora

Palawan

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Sorsogon

Masbate

Guimaras

Bohol

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Davao Occidental

Sarangani

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Island,

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Basilan

Sulu

Provinces under GCQ, but subject for review:

Abra

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Marinduque

Camarines Sur

Aklan

Capiz

Samar

Zamboanga Del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Maguindanao

