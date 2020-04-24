Art, music therapy among interventions in Cebu City jail amid rising COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) has set up physical, mental, and spiritual intervention inside the Cebu City Jail amid the rising positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the penal facility.

In a press release, BJMP-7 stated that telepsychology, art, and music therapy, film showing, online Masses, bible sharing, and other activities were among the interventions the facility has been implementing to make up for the canceled visitation rights of prisoners due to COVID-19.

According to the statement, since the visitation was temporarily suspended, they assure that the persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are still able to talk to their loved ones through e-dalaw and phone calls.

BJMP-7 said that some of the intensified measures to prevent further spread of the virus include providing medicines, face masks, face shields, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other medical supplies.

“Proper handwashing, proper hygiene, respiratory etiquette, disinfection of surfaces and work areas, wearing of face masks, social distancing in offices are being observed,” read a portion of the statement.

The inmates were also given a lecture about COVID-19.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, announced on Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020, that 20 new additional positive cases were recorded in the city’s penal facility pushing its overall total to 146 positive cases. /rcg