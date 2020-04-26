Tumulak tells frontliners: Report discrimination to the police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak is asking medical and non-medical fronliners who suffer from discrimination to report the abuse to the nearest police station.

In a Facebook post this morning, Tumulak said that their rights are protected by City Ordinance No. 2563 or an Ordinance Prohibiting and Penalizing Any Form of Discrimination Against Medical and Non-Medical Frontliners During a Public Health Crisis which he authored and which the City Council passed on April 1, 2020.

“For those who violated their rights kindly report (the incident) to the nearest Police station,” Tumulak said in his post.

At the same time, he also called the attention of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to address the concerns of the frontliners.

Tumulak made his April 26, 2020 FB post following reports on the discrimination against a female nurse who was not allowed to go home to her family in Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labagnon.

Discrimination, Tumulak said, is an offense that is punishable under C.O. No. 2563.

Section 5 of the ordinance imposes a fine of P1, 000 and/or imprisonment of not more than 30 days on first-time offenders while a fine of P3, 000 and/or imprisonment of not more than 30 days will be imposed on the second offense.

Third-time violators will be charged with a fine of P5, 000 and/or imprisonment of not less than 30 days.

Netizens who read Tumulak’s FB post called for an investigation on the incident.

Nette Audi Lao referred to the almost two-minute video as “very disturbing.”

“Pls tabangi intawn tong nurse nga dili pasudlon sa callejon. Mga arogante pa ra ba kaayo manulti. Pls investigate ug mahimo ipapreso,” said Emiliano Jr Dano.

“Those manning the “Mini-Checkpoints” must be briefed of the said ordinance otherwise more medical frontliners will suffer the same fate,” commented Marlon Baula.

Annabeth Cuizon, Lapu-Lapu City’s acting City Social Welfare Officer, is asking the public to already put an end to the discrimination against frontliners like her.

Cuizon said that she did not choose to be COVID-19 positive.

She could have gotten her infection while she joined social workers in sending relief goods to families in virus-affected barangays.

Cuizon said that instead of condemnation, frontliners deserve the publics’ support and understanding.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said that lack of understanding by some individuals often results in discrimination against frontliners.

“We are not enemies. We have a common enemy – Covid-19,” Bañacia said.