Be The Light: A song of hope

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Believing a song can unite a community and a nation, the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts has come up with a song with a strong message of hope amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis.

The song, titled “Be the light,” was penned to give hope to humanity and hope of victory against the pandemic, according to Junrey Alayacyac, project coordinator of Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts.

“The idea of the project came from Venerable Yung Guang. We believe that art heals a person at different levels. A single song can unite a community even a nation, what more if it conveys a prayer,” said Alayacyac.

The song is performed by talented artists from the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts and composed by renowned Cebuano songwriter, record producer, and musical director, Jude Gitamondoc.

Alayacyac told CDN Digital that the Buddhist community has always been determined in helping the community and what better way to spread the message of hope than through music.

Watch it here:

Gitamondoc said he started making the song last March 18 and finished it overnight.

“I was commissioned by Ven. Master Yung Guang and Ven. Master Cheuh Lin to write a song inspired by the prayer written by Fo Guang Shan founder Ven. Master Hsing Yun for the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gitamondoc said.

“Since I’ve had 17 years of experience working with them, I obliged without hesitation. I wrote it pretty much overnight, as soon as I got a copy of Ven. Master Hsing Yun’s prayer,” he added.

Artists from the Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts shared their talents in interpreting the song. They are Benjie Layos, Ivy Gallur, Francis Cire Isidro, Barret Richards, Vince Sendrijas, Claresa Monceda, and Alayacyac.

The song and instruments were arranged by Barry Villacarillo. It was recorded at LG Studio and mixed by Jad Bantug at 1032 Studios.

Alayacyac said he hopes the song does send a strong message of hope to everyone affected by this pandemic.

“May [the song] give them CONVENIENCE that would ease all their worries away. CONFIDENCE towards each other, the frontliners, the decision-makers, the people. Lastly, the JOY of giving. Most importantly, we hope that they will encourage themselves to take little acts of goodness for others after listening to the song,” said Alayacyac. /bmjo