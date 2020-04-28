43 COVID-19 patients recover as coronavirus infection in PH nears 8,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said an additional 43 patients were able to recover from COVID-19, even as 181 more people were found positive for the new coronavirus that causes the deadly respiratory illness.

DOH said the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections is now at 7,958 as the total recoveries reach 975 while the death toll from the highly contagious disease increased to 530 with 19 new fatalities.

COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which outbreak started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 3 million people and killed more than 200,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus board. However, some 890,000 patients managed to recover from the illness.

