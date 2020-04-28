CV mining firms extend assistance to communities affected by pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mining companies in Central Visayas have extended assistance to communities affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) using the 2019 unspent Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) funds.

The SDMP funds amounting to P21 million was realigned after the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) issued a memorandum on April 1, 2020, which authorized regional directors to approve this action.

The decision was made to allow the mining companies to support affected impact and non-impact communities from the pandemic, according to a press release from the MGB-7.

The Community Development Program (CDP) can also be realigned following the same guidelines.

Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC) in Toledo City, Cebu realigned its SDMP funds to purchase food packs for the households in its host and neighboring communities. The company allotted P16 million for the 8,000 households in 17 barangays in Toledo City. The beneficiaries include households with persons with disabilities, wage earners, and frontliners.

“A lot of changes have already occurred. As we move forward, there will be changes in the manner we do things. But there is one thing constant, the imperative of unity. This is the time to be one. This cannot be won by a single individual,” CCC president and chief executive officer Roy Deveratura said.

Meanwhile, the Solid Earth Development Corporation (SEDC) in San Fernando, Cebu also allocated more than P400,000 from its SDMP funds to purchase food packs for distribution to various households and frontliners in 13 barangays of San Fernando and its neighboring town of Pinamungajan.

The company, which is functioning on a skeleton workforce, also provided personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants, transportation and accommodation for its working employees.

On the other hand, JLR Construction and Aggregates Inc. spent almost P2.7 million in assistance to households and displaced workers from Minglanilla, Naga City, Talisay City and Mandaue City.

In Bohol province, Bohol Limestone Corporation has set aside P1 million for food packs to be given to more than 6,000 households in Garcia-Hernandez town.

According to MGB-7 director Loreto Alburo, the unused SDMP funds must be used first before the mining firms could use their 2020 funds.

“Subject to the approval of the MGB regional director, the 2020 Annual SDMP budget can be realigned with the utilization of 12 to 17 percent every week,” Alburo said.

Part of the SDMP are programs for the development of the companies’ host and neighboring communities, which are now suffering socioeconomic effects because of COVID-19, he explained.

“I’m thankful for the initiatives and efforts of the mining companies in helping the communities and protecting their employees through preventive measures to survive this crisis,” Alburo added.

The MGB-7 reminded mining companies to include required documents in their quarterly accomplishment report on the utilization of realigned SDMP funds. These documents include official receipts and proof of purchase of food and medical supplies./rcg