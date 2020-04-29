Cebu City Police chief: Drinking in public is still not allowed

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While selling liquor here will now be allowed following the issuance of the latest executive order (EO) of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office is reminding the public to take note of the guidelines of the new EO.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, told members of the media in a teleconference on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that the police will be monitoring the streets of the city for anyone who will be caught violating the modified liquor ban.

“The prohibition of the selling [of liquor] in the previous E.O. was removed. In short, stores can now sell liquor. But the consumption of which should be within the confines of their homes,” Ligan said. “Selling in restaurants in hotels is not allowed yet.”

In Labella’s EO 73, it is made clear that the liquor ban remains but stores can now sell liquor to consumers given that they will consume these in the midst of their homes and not in public.

Ligan said they will be apprehending those who they will be seen drinking outside their homes and those who are drunk loitering around the streets.

“Now kung mo gawas sila kung naka inom sila or hubog dakpon nato sila, di gyud sila dapat mo gawas sa ilang balay nga naka inom, adto rasad sila dapat mag pa huwas sa ilang balay,” he added.

(Now, if you go out of your house drunk you will be arrested, you should not go out of your house once you had a drink already, you should just stay home until you are sober.)

He reminded those who have plans on holding small gatherings outside their homes for casual drinking sessions that they, too, will be apprehended and cases will be filed against them.

“Dagahn na noun og kaso nga patong sa ilang ulo drink moderately, di pud magpa hubog pa release lang sa stress,” said Ligan.

(You will be facing a lot of cases, so drink moderately, don’t drink too much, just enough for you to release the stress.) /bmjo