Police commends officials of Barangay Labangon

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) commends the efforts of the officials of Barangay Labangon here, which is on lockdown due to the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the village.

CCPO chief Police Colonel Josefino Ligan said they have deployed 37 personnel in Sitio Callejon since the lockdown was implemented in the village on April 22, 2020.

“In fairness diha sa mga barangay officials sila mismo hugot kaayo nag pa tuman sa lockdown so far wa patay na dawat nga report nga nang ikyas,” Ligan said.

(In fairness to the barangay officials in Labangon, they have been strictly implementing the lockdown and so far we do not have reports yet of any residents who tried to escape from the said area.)

Still, the police chief said they wiull continue to stay on alert in the barangay.

“37 ka police personnel, focusing on Sitio Callejon ang uban ato kay naa naman tay isolation area, nag transfer nasad tag hinay hinay,” he said.

(We already have 37 police personnel focusing on Sitio Callejon. The others are in the isolation area, where we have been slowly transferring them.)

Ligan added that they are also assisting and waiting for the final move of the barangay as to where they can set up another isolation facility for the residents of barangay Labangon who has been infected by the virus since the first isolation facility which is the Labangon Elementary School has already reached its maximum capacity.

CCPO is still waiting for the results of the 12 policemen who underwent swab testing. /bmjo