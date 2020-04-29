MCWD issues boil water advisory for Visitacion Street, Sambag II

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Visitacion Street in Barangay Sambag II in Cebu City.

A Boil Water Advisory is issued by a water utility or local health department as a precaution to protect public health from the risk of consuming possibly contaminated water.

MCWD technicians have noticed an unusual odor from the water pipeline covering the entire stretch for Visitacion Street on both sides.

The water utility is not clear on whether nearby supplies are also affected.

“Consumers are given the notice so they will bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute and up to two minutes and allow it to cool down before using it for cooking, washing food items or for food preparation or hygiene practices, like washing hands and brushing teeth,” said MCWD in a statement.

The residents are urged to boil tap water for at least two minutes before using it for consumption.

They are also highly advised to drink alternative sources of water, like bottled water, for the meantime until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

“MCWD is assuring the public that it will not stop until the possible source of contamination is located and the supply is treated so the water will be potable again,” said MCWD. /rcg