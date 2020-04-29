SAP distribution in Maasin City continues one day before deadline

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The second day of the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance to COVID-19 affected individuals in the city went on smoothly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Village Chief Bernard Gaviola of Mambajao in the Poblacion, said that there are around 300 recipients in his village who qualified with the City Social Welfare Development requirements to receive the social amelioration program (SAP) subsidy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The final listing though only showed 268 qualified individuals after some names on the list were delisted because they were found not qualified to receive the SAP subsidy.

Of the 24,000 total household in the city, only 13,000 will receive cash assistance of P5,000 from CSWD after the evaluation of the list submitted by the city’s 70 barangays.

According to Maasin City Mayor Nacional Mercado, more than P67 million was earmarked for the SAP distribution in Maasin City.

‘We will do our best that the budget for the SAP will be given to all those who would qualify. Whatever is left we will find ways to give it to those who are really in need,” said Mercado in an interview with CDN Digital this morning, April 29. /rcg