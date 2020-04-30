Cebu City cooperative partners with DA-7 for Kadiwa on Wheels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City-based cooperative has partnered with the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas to help farmers sell their produce.

The Cebu Peoples Multipurpose Cooperative (CPMPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the DA-7 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to bring Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa (Kadiwa) on Wheels around town and online, according to a news update posted on the DA-7 Facebook page.

The DA-7 and People’s Cooperative agreed to have mutual support in providing unhampered movement of agriculture produce and products within Cebu.

The Peoples Coop will provide the mobility and other logistical support while DA-7 links them with the farmers where they can get their supply for the Kadiwa on Wheels and online.

“This initiative supports the food resiliency program of the department ensuring food accessibility and affordability in this time of enhanced community quarantine due to Covid19,” the DA-7 explained.

The KADIWA on Wheels and online selling features fresh vegetables such as string beans, eggplants, cabbage, among others from the farmers of Cebu City mountain barangays. All products are produced by farmers that are members of the cooperative and are beneficiaries of Production Loan Easy Access (PLEA) of the DA–Agricultural Credit Policy Council (DA-ACPC).

DA-7 regional technical director Joel Elumba signed the MOU on behalf of DA-7 regional executive director Salvador Diputado, while chief executive officer Macario Quevedo on behalf of the CPMC.

With this development, residents of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu can also order vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and other basic commodities online

.

The first thing to do to be able to order online is to register in mystore online by downloading “GoodKredit Apps” from the Playstore to the mobile phone. Fill up the necessary details such as complete name and contact number.

Once registered, a consumer can open the services menu, choose “all services” button, click “mystore –blessed sacraments residences” button, after which, he/she will be redirected to the list of products with corresponding prices.

There is no minimum order and you have the option on how you want to receive your order, whether through pick up or delivery. The buyer will be charged P150 delivery fee.

Buyers can also pick up their orders at the Blessed Sacrament Subdivision, Kagudoy Road, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City./rcg