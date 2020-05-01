LPA may bring rain over Mindanao, parts of Visayas over the weekend

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net | May 01,2020 - 06:09 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Residents in Mindanao and some parts of the Visayas can expect a rainy weekend ahead – thanks to the low-pressure area, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 p.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 495 kilometers east northeast of Davao City.

The LPA is inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but is still out of landmass, weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said.

“Base sa pinakahuling analysis natin, itong LPA ay inaasahang lalapit sa ating kalupaan, particular po sa Mindanao at sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas at magdudulot po ito ng significant na pag-ulan ngayong weekend hanggang sa Martes ho yan next week,” De La Cruz said in the live weather update.

(Based on our latest analysis, the LPA is expected to come near the landmass, particularly in Mindanao and some parts of Visayas, and this will bring significant rains over the weekend until Tuesday next week.)

De La Cruz added that on Sunday and Monday, residents of Mindanao and Eastern Visayas may experience moderate rains to strong thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Mindanao this Thursday due to the ITCZ.

Residents in the area were advised to brace for possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms, De La Cruz said.

Click here for more weather related news.