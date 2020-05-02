Mandaue City’s newest COVID-19 patient succumbs to infection – PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An inmate of the Mandaue City Jail has died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The inmate, who was referred to as Patient MC 29, was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on April 30 after he manifested symptoms of the infection but has died of the disease.

He was the city’s 29th COVID-19 case and the second fatality recorded.

As of this writing, Mandaue City already recorded a total of 29 cases of the infection with two deaths and two recoveries.

In a Facebook post at 4 p.m. today, May 2, 2020, the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) said that Patient MC 29, who is a resident of Sitio Lemonsito in Barangay Umapad, remains admitted at VSMMC.

In an updated post 30 minutes later the city’s information office clarified that Patient MC 29 has already succumbed to the disease. It was, however, unclear when the patient died.