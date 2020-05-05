CPPO cops give relief goods to 900 families in Balamban, Tuburan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 900 families from the mountain barangays of Balamban and Tuburan towns in midwestern Cebu have received relief packs from policemen of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of CPPO together with the First Provincial Mobile Force Company (1stPMFC) visited the barangays of Bangkito and Tomugpa of Tuburan and Barangay Sunog in Balamaban town in the afternoon on May 2, 2020, where they chose to distribute the relief goods among the poorest members of community in the area.

“We climbed as high as we can, we endure the risk as worthy as it would be and we are more blessed as we go home safe and complete, in fulfilling these PNP core values amid in fighting against this faceless enemy,” said Mariano.

He said that the relief goods were all contributed by private individuals and their advisory council who were active in supporting the activities of the CPPO.

The relief packs were made up of three kilos of rice and canned goods.

Relief goods giving according to Mariano is part of the PNP program called “Adopt a family program” which is the organization’s way of extending help to the community.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has recently reached more than 11,000 families around Central Visayas ,who were given relief goods initiated by the police stations in the municipalities and cities./dbs