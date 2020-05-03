Govt suspends commercial flights to and from PH starting May 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government suspended all commercial flights to and from the country starting 8a.m. on Sunday, May 3 to further curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

In a Facebook post, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said the decision was made by National Task Force COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.

No additional guidelines were issued regarding the order.

However, it said that flights dealing with cargo, medical supplies, utilities and maintenance flights will remain unhampered.

Several parts of the country have were declared under general community quarantine and eased their lockdown or quarantine measures since Friday, May 1.

Enhanced community quarantine remained in effect in other areas including Metro Manila, Davao City and Cebu, where major international airports are located.

