Avatar: The Last Airbender opening scene done in gay lingo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Remember the times when young professionals of today were also addicted to watching cartoons?

From morning till night everyone waiting for their turn to hold that remote so they can switch the channel to watch their favorite cartoon show.

And one of the many favorite cartoon shows from the early 2000s is the Nickelodeon show, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ivo Abejo, 22, freelance make up artist, is just one of the many fans of the show and wanted to make his own twist to the show’s remarkable opening scene.

Read more: Online Miss Gay Covid19 aims to spread joy, help LGBTQIA+ members amid this pandemic

Abejo, from Zamboanga del Norte, is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and wanted to try dubbing the opening scene in gay lingo.

“I have been such a fan of the Avatar Series that I watched it again and again with my nephew during our days in quarantine. Something came up on my mind that what if I dub in beki language! “That would be fun”, I said to myself,” said Abejo.

Before deciding to dub it with the gay lingo, he thought of doing a Thai accent dubbing and even wanted to try doing it in Korean, but he though doing it in gay lingo would be more fun.

And to no surprise, it was surely a hit to the netizens.

Watch:

Abejo uploaded on his Facebook account on May 1 and as of today, May 3, the video has already been viewed 74,000 views with 6,400 shares and 4,200 reactions.

Netizen, Paulo Nuñez commented, “ I believe jud mamehh siya jud mo save sa tanan. Ginoo ko!.”

While Janroe Guiterrez said, “sakit ako tiyan kinatawa, Covid nani?”

Well, Abejo sure did make his own twist to the famous opening scene of a beloved cartoon show. /dbs