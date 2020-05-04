Wedding photographer dies a day after tying the knot in a hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines— James Zapanta, the wedding photographer who got married recently in a hospital, passed away on Monday, a reliable source said.

Zapanta, 34, succumbed to liver cirrhosis, around 3:15 p.m. in a private hospital here, according to his close friend, Aying Salupan.

Salupan, was part of the wedding team who organized Zapanta and his partner, Evelyn’s wedding Sunday, May 3.

Their story made waves online after his colleagues from the wedding industry in Cebu united to grant his last request of getting married to his lady love, Evelyn, whom he had three kids with.

According to Salupan, his sister and his wife were with him when he passed.

Now, the wedding industry is mourning together with Zapanta’s family for his demise. /dbs