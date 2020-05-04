Ayala executives share how they responded to the COVID-19 crisis

Ayala Corporation Chairman and CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and President and COO Fernando Zobel de Ayala issued a letter last April 22, 2020, detailing how the Ayala Group of Companies has responded to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“At Ayala, we have learned to adjust to a new reality. We have reflected on its implications and looked at building on this moment of adversity to continue validating our reason for being – as a progressive contributor to the growth of our society and economy,” they wrote.

In the letter, they laid down the company’s response in support of its employees and their families by implementing a skeletal workforce plan and work from home process. The Ayala Corporation ensures proper health protocols especially for its essential workers.

They noted the ongoing operations of essential stores in Ayala Malls nationwide, including Ayala Center Cebu and shared how they are supporting their affected partners by shouldering their non-operating tenants’ rent for one month.

“The Ayala group would not be what it is today without the engagement of the many stakeholders that contribute to the fabric of our economic well-being. We do not work in isolation. We felt it was important, right up-front, to support the very ecosystem that makes us successful,” they added.

The Ayala Corporation is also preparing its teams for post-quarantine operations under a new environment “to effectively address customer needs while maintaining the safety and health standards of the organization”.

“During this period of crisis, we have had the opportunity to learn a great deal about ourselves. We hope to respond to these circumstances with a renewed sense of urgency and imagination,” they wrote.

The Ayala Corporation owns and operates various businesses in Cebu including Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Land Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, and Globe Telecom.

For information and updates, follow Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram and join the Viber community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ ayalamallscebuviber.