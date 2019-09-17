DepEd cancels crowd-drawing events in upcoming school year

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education’s (DepEd) annual sporting events, fairs, and other academic competitions that draw large crowds will be called off in the upcoming school year amid the lingering threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the annual Palarong Pambansa which was supposed to happen from May 1 to 9 in Marikina City has been suspended along with talent contests, science and job fairs, and campus journalism events.

“Nakakapanghinayang dahil talagang gustung-gusto natin ‘yung mga science fairs, trade fairs, campus journalism, festivals and talent (contests). Lahat pansamantalang kina-cancel lalo na sa mga lugar na meron pa tayong tinatawag na ECQ (enhanced community quarantine),” Briones said in a televised Laging Handa public briefing.

The Education Chief made the announcement as she declared the opening of the 2020-2021 school year on August 24, more than two months after the usual class opening in June.

The Philippines, so far, has 9,485 COVID-19 cases, including 1,315 recoveries and 623 deaths.

