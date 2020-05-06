Over 10,000 people in PH have COVID-19; 1,506 have so far recovered

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country has breached 10,000 on Wednesday, with the Department of Health (DOH) recording 320 new cases.

In its latest report, DOH said coronavirus infection in the Philippines has now reached 10,004 while the recovery of 98 more patients brought the total count to 1,506. The demise of an additional 21 people with severe respiratory ailment COVID-19, meanwhile, boosted the death toll to 658.

According to DOH, 179 or 56% of the new COVID-19 cases were located in Metro Manila while 98 or 31% were from Central Visayas.

Over 3.6 million individuals across the globe have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, of which more than 250,000 have died while 1.1 million were able to recover. SARS-CoV-2 causes the potentially deadly illness, COVID-19.

A local epidemiology expert earlier said the curve of COVID-19 pandemic is flattening, citing the recent decline in the number of new cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines’ case doubling time has lengthened to “around four days” while the mortality rate shows a “more dramatic” slow down as it approaches the seven-day rate, according to Dr. John Wong, president and founder of think tank EpiMetrics, Inc.

The flattening of the curve is also “more evident” in Metro Manila where the vast majority of the COVID-19 cases nationwide are condensed, Wong added.

