DOLE-7 releases over P3M livelihood funds to more than 100 Sawang Calero residents

CEBU CITY— The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) released over P3-million in livelihood funds for more than 100 residents of Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City.

DOLE-7 turned over a check amounting to a total of Php3,087,428 to Barangay Captain Sergio Ocaña and other barangay officials.

The amount would be used for the individual livelihood starter kits that will be given to each of the over 100 beneficiaries, including vendors, home-based drivers, senior citizens, small transport drivers, and other low-wage income earners in the barangay, DOLE-7 said in an emailed press release.

Under the Individual Projects category of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), beneficiaries can avail of Individual Starter Kits or Negosyo sa Kariton (Nego-Kart) of up to a maximum financial assistance of P20,000 depending on the project requirements, according to DOLE-7.

Emmanuel Ferrer, chief of the DOLE Tri-City Field Office (TCFO), explained that the assistance was supposed to be released earlier this year.

“It is already long overdue. Our livelihood team has made it a priority but recent developments hindered us to focus on the usual programs and projects for implementation more particularly on the livelihood program,” Ferrer said.

According to Barangay Captain Ocaña, Sawang Calero is one of the most densely populated urban barangays in Cebu City where various business establishments, schools, government offices, and other establishments are located.

“We saw this as an opportunity for our constituents to take advantage of (the program) since most of the residents in our place largely depend on instant food and services. This livelihood assistance will be a big help for us,” said Ocaña.

Most of the beneficiaries will be engaged in selling food and other basic commodities, he added.

Ocaña thanked DOLE-7 for the release of the assistance despite the big demand for its priority programs in response to COVID-19 entail.

As a partner of DOLE-7, Sawang Calero will undertake constant monitoring and evaluation of activities of beneficiaries once their livelihood projects start. The barangay, being a proponent of the initiative, will shell out P900,000 as counterpart or equity.

This amount will cover the construction of some structures needed by beneficiaries as well as the supervision and monitoring activities.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton earlier said that there might be difficulties in the usual process of the project implementation for the beneficiaries due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“The kick-off of their projects might be delayed for a while until it is already safe to conduct canvassing and procurement of materials, jigs, and other tools required by their individual livelihood projects,” said Siaton.

Meanwhile, Siaton clarified that DOLE would be focusing again on its flagship programs, projects, and activities after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine.

“Topping the list is the implementation of the livelihood or Kabuhayan program,” Siaton added. / dcb