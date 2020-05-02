Former Board Member Juan Bolo dies of cardiac arrest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu Board Member and lawyer Juan Bolo passed away last Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was 77.

According to a news release from the Office of the Vice-Governor issued this evening, May 6, the former local legislator died of cardiac arrest.

“The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of lawyer and former PB member Juan Bolo who succumbed to cardiac arrest on May 2, 2020,” he news release reads.

Because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measures, the VGO said no necrological service will be held for the late former official.

“The PB will send a framed copy of the resolution [extending the condolences] to the bereaved family of Bolo and a wreath to convey their sympathies and condolences,” it added.

Bolo is survived by his wife Margie and two sons. The former government official will be laid to rest this Sunday, May 10, in Talisay City.

Bolo served as a first district board member for two terms from 2004 to 2010. Bolo ran for reelection for a third term in 2010 but lost. /rcg