Man shot dead after ‘harassing’ barangay volunteer frontliners in Cogon Pardo

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 08,2020 - 06:44 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was shot dead after allegedly threatening volunteer frontliners in Sitio All Season 3, Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City at 2:22 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The victim was identified as Robert Oliveros, 24 years old from Sitio All Season 1, Barangay Cogon Pardo who sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body.

Police Corporal Jeymus Tordios of the Pardo Police Station said that cousins Francisco and Geric Gabuya, from Sitio Tayud, Barangay Basak Pardo were tagged by witnesses as the ones who shot the victim.

Initial investigation revealed that the two suspects waited for Oliveros in an alley and shot him several times before fleeing the area.

Five empty shells and one deformed slug of a still undetermined caliber were found in the crime scene.

Tordios said they are yet to determine the exact motive of the incident but will be checking personal grudge due to the previous cases and activities the victim was involved with.

Oliveros and the two suspects were allegedly into the trade of illegal drugs.

Prior to the killing of Oliveros, Tordios said that Oliveros allegedly threatened the volunteer frontliners guarding the control point in Sitio All Season 3 after his common-law wife was not allowed to enter the area for failing to identify herself as a resident of the place.

Tordios said that his men are currently conducting a manhunt operation to locate and arrest the two suspects. /rcg