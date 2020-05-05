Pagasa: LPA less likely to become tropical depression

By: Consuelo Marquez - INQUIRER.net May 09,2020 - 09:15 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) which is spotted 890 kilometers east of Davao City will less likely turn into a tropical depression but might affect Visayas and Mindanao areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

“Sa ngayon, maliit ang tiyansa na magdevelop ito (LPA) into a tropical depression within 24 hours,” weather specialist Sheilla Reyes said in an online weather advisory at 4 a.m.

(For now, there is a small chance that this would develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.)

Reyes, however, said the LPA has no direct effect on the country but will soon cause light rains to parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Sa kasalakuyan, wala itong direktong epekto sa bahagi ng kapuluan. Subalit inaasahan nating lalapit ito sa kalupaan at maaaring magdulot ng pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” she said.

(Currently, it has no direct effect to areas in the country. But we are expecting it to get nearer and might lead to rains in areas of Visayas and Mindanao.)

Meanwhile, Reyes said easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean is still affecting the country.

Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Aurora will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and remaining Luzon areas will still experience hot and humid weather but with possible isolated rains or thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon or night.

Pagasa also expects a maximum temperature of 36.0°C in the National Capital Region while 39.0°C in Tuguegarao this Saturday.

The state weather bureau also said there is a small chance of isolated rains or thunderstorms over the Visayas due to easterlies.

Mindanao, however, will experience brief thunderstorms or isolated rains because of easterlies.