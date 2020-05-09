Janine Berdin graces CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Oponganon singer Janine Berdin graced her fans and netizens alike on Friday, May 8, for CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak episode.

Berdin started the online live show by greeting everyone especially her Cebuano fans.

“Maayong adlaw kaninyong tanan, maayong adlaw everybody,”

(Good day everyone. Good day everybody.)

“Kumusta man mo?” she then added.

(How are you?)

The 18-year-old singer rose to fame when she was declared the grand champion on Its Showtime singing competition, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season two.

Since then Janine Berdin has performed here and abroad and has been applauded by many for her unique and soulful voice.

Berdin sang five of her original songs for the episode which were “Nasa Puso”, her first try in singing for a teleserye, the song was the theme song of the hit, Kadenang Ginto, for the second song she then played her own composition “Wala Ako Niyan,” and followed by her Himig Handog songs, “Mas Mabuti Pa” and “Sayong Mundo,” and her first single, “Biyaya.”

But before saying goodbye to all her viewers she sang a very famous Bisaya song, Balay Ni Mayang.

Berdin thanked all her Cebuano fans, especially the Oponganons who stood by her during her stint with TNT.

Although away from her family here in Cebu, Berdin who is based now in Manila wants to continue praying and to always stay safe.

“Sa akong mga kababayan (To my fellow Cebuanos), I’d like to thank you guys for continuously spreading love especially at times like these. Let’s not forget to pray and keep the faith. By God’s grace, all will be alright in time,” said Berdin.

She also encourages everyone to use this time to improve themselves and be better after this crisis. /dbs